Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 736 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $93.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $93.50.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Get Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.