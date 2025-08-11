Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 21,608 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,608 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MO stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.