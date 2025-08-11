Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $288.23 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.81. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

