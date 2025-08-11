Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $227.87 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average is $233.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.