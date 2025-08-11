Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

