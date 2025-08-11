Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

