Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $381.08

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.5833.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $369.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial has a one year low of $193.22 and a one year high of $403.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

