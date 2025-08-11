Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $488,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 107.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,580,000 after buying an additional 1,412,992 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.4% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 156,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $104.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.24.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

