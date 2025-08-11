M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.9%

MTB stock opened at $187.22 on Monday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

