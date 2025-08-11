Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,394 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $408,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $612.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

