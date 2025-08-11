AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $103.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.