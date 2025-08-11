Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

