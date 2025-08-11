Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Eaton worth $134,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $363.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.65. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

