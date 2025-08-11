Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,653 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $94,970,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $1,115,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 380,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $1,688,429.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,757,196.30. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,918 shares of company stock valued at $106,308,669. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0%

DDOG opened at $130.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 374.04, a PEG ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.