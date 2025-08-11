Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $706.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $702.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.84. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

