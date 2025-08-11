Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.