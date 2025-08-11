Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,412 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,412 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BSCT opened at $18.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

