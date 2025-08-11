SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.65. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

