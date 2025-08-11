Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 839 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after acquiring an additional 692,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 11,484.5% in the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 678,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 672,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

