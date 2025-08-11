MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.63. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

