Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $15,513,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $170.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.62 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.