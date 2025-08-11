AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 517.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

INTU stock opened at $749.00 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $769.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

