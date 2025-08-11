Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $54,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,888,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 590.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

CRH stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

