Todd Asset Management LLC Has $58.29 Million Stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Masco worth $58,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

