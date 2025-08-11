Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $78,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.33.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $619.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.35.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

