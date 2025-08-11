AIA Group Ltd Buys 40,047 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1,416.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,319,000 after purchasing an additional 661,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,458,000 after purchasing an additional 390,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after buying an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4%

ED stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

