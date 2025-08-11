Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:OXY opened at $44.31 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.