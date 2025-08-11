Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $256.57 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.03 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.59.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

