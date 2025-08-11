Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

