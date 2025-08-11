Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

Hershey Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:HSY opened at $184.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average of $167.55. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.