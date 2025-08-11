Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in New York Times by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,832,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after buying an additional 937,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 892,155 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,288,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 1,605.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 719,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after buying an additional 677,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

