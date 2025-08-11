JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.02% of Motorola Solutions worth $745,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $454.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.20 and a 200 day moving average of $427.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays set a $509.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.