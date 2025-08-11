Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 417,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.7% during the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

