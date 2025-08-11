Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,822,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $914.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $888.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $945.87.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

