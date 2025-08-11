Mustard Seed Financial LLC Acquires 9,043 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

