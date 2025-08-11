Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $315,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,663,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,541,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $776.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $820.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.86.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

