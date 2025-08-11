Nuveen LLC Makes New $369.21 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 721,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $581.29 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $594.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

