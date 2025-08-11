Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Stake Cut by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

