Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 395 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $84.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.