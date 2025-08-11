Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $155,000 Holdings in BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in BARINGS BDC were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BARINGS BDC by 4,532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BARINGS BDC by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 324,945 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BARINGS BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in BARINGS BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in BARINGS BDC by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on BARINGS BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BARINGS BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at BARINGS BDC

In other news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 34,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Freund purchased 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,944.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,418.14. This represents a 21.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BARINGS BDC Stock Performance

BBDC stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.73. BARINGS BDC, INC. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

BARINGS BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. BARINGS BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BARINGS BDC, INC. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BARINGS BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. BARINGS BDC’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

About BARINGS BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

