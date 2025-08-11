Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Ceva Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.25. Ceva has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

