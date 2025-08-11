Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2025

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Ceva Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.25. Ceva has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Ceva

About Ceva

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.