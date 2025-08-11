Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $5.81. 55,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,324. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kolibri Global Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 1,738.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

