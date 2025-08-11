Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,588 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth about $111,368,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,740,000 after buying an additional 672,164 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $81,611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,038,000 after buying an additional 466,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $164.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.15. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.49 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RJF

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.