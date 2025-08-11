Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $42,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 241,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 228,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2806 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,760.0%. This is a positive change from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

