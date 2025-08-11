Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VOX stock opened at $174.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $176.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.