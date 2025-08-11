Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6394 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 63.12%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.