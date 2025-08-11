SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.