Knott David M Jr Buys 5,546 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Knott David M Jr raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for about 0.5% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $3,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 97.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

