Knott David M Jr Takes $1.74 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for about 0.8% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Knott David M Jr owned 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 529,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,097.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,776,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

