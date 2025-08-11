Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8%

DE opened at $510.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $343.38 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.38.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.